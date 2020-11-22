Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Hub Group worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hub Group by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,982,000 after buying an additional 110,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Hub Group stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $924.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.85 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

