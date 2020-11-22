Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 665,999 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 488.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 665,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of BankUnited worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in BankUnited by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BankUnited by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $2,201,655.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Rajinder P. Singh sold 255,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,587,987.90. Insiders have sold a total of 391,931 shares of company stock worth $11,519,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.