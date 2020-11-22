Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,706,000 after acquiring an additional 974,451 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,552,000 after acquiring an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,535,000 after acquiring an additional 389,640 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,684,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.37. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.14 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

