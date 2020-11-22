Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $17,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAXN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,443,000 after buying an additional 393,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,144,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,339,000 after buying an additional 260,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $124.81 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $128.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.11 and a beta of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,837 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,792. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

