Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $17,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 164.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.2% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,747.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,669.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. 140166 raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

CHDN opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.41 and a beta of 1.32. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $203.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.28.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

