Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Stericycle worth $17,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $70.69 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

