Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.21 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,566 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 388,050 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 332.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 424,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $72.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

