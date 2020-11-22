Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.74 Million Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Shake Shack worth $16,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $75.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.19 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $86.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $88,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tara Comonte sold 8,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $592,415.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,172.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,627 shares of company stock worth $33,530,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

