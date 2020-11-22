Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Wolverine World Wide worth $16,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WWW opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

