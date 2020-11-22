Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.96 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO opened at $95.67 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

