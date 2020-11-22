Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,884 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 148,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Halliburton worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth about $1,308,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,171,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,767 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 170,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 124.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.24.

Halliburton stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.