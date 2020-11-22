Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,791 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.87% of First Hawaiian worth $16,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

FHB stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

