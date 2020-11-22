Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 20,451 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $17,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

