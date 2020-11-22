Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,478 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Insight Enterprises worth $17,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 601,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,778.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,707. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSIT opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.