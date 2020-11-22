Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of Itron worth $17,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after acquiring an additional 86,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Itron by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Itron by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Itron by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 437,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Itron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 414,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,179,000 after buying an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,006.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,119 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

