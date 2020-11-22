Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 4.88% of Caleres worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres by 323.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 746,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $473.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

