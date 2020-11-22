Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $16,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 880,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $577,491.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,807,432.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,613. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

