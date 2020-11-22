Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Chart Industries worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 328.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 217,813 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $100.48 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.21.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

