Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.48% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 13.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 16.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $37.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.91 million, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $1,967,783.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,093,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 134,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $4,915,819.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,779,820 shares in the company, valued at $101,741,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,888 shares of company stock worth $7,339,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

