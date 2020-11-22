Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of National Retail Properties worth $17,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.62. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

