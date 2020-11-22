Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,189 Shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.67% of K12 worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in K12 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in K12 by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in K12 by 1,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.