Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,159 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,605 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average is $72.33. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

