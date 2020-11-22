Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 23,230 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of OGE Energy worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 561,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,264,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 96,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

In related news, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

