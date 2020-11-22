Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,292 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $16,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in M.D.C. by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in M.D.C. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $2,694,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 23,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,129,737.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,492.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

