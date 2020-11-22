Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,796 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Quaker Chemical worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $254.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 705.85 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.00.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.