Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 35,280 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,280 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Toll Brothers worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 63.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 244,408 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 206.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 374,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 51.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several research firms have commented on TOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $640,096.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,458 shares of company stock worth $16,646,792 in the last ninety days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

