Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,059 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Waters worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

NYSE:WAT opened at $225.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.07. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,157 shares of company stock worth $10,577,771. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.