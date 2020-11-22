Probity Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,694,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6,926.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 880,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,822,000 after buying an additional 298,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

