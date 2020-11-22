Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NYSE:PROF) will report $2.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $9.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 million to $15.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.83 million, with estimates ranging from $17.27 million to $39.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PROF. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

PROF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $20.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Profound Medical by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

