ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.39

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $7.46. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 26,904 shares changing hands.

PRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter(OTC) consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements, and other remedies in the United States. The company offers TK Supplements product line, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health.

