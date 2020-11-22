Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. CX Institutional grew its position in Public Storage by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Public Storage by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.30.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

