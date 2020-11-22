PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

PHM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, 140166 raised PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 57.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,666,000 after buying an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,220,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $37,245,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

