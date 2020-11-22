Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the software maker will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.75 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

Shares of MDRX opened at $13.17 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $325,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 143,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,231.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $688,050 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.