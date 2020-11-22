QAD (QADB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Get QAD alerts:

QADB stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $676.55 million, a PE ratio of 3,272.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. QAD has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QADB. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sidoti began coverage on QAD in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.