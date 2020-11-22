Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 486,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 38,716 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $39,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

