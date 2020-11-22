Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of BSY opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,718,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $9,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,763,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,925,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSY. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.