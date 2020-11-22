Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,804 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 40.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816,751 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,765,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 112.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,897,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 63,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 856.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,657,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,881 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

NYSE:CLF opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.