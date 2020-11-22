Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 26,044 TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on TransAlta from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of TAC opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.11. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.