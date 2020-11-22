Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 933 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.04.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

