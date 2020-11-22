Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 40.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 73,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BK. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.56.

BK opened at $37.88 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.