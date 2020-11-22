Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.95.

Shares of CP stock opened at $332.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $339.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7202 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

