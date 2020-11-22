Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $157,000 Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,467 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 18,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 18.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

In related news, Director James J. Garibaldi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total value of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

