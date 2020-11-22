Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $241,000 Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $860.13 million, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.18.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.