Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 82,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSTM opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.23. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.32.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded HealthStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

