Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $226,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after purchasing an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,362,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.04.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

