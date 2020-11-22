Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $238,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

UAA stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.39.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

