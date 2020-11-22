Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $250,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,759,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,604,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,430,000 after acquiring an additional 84,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $30.64 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $55.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

