Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $250,000 in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Brady by 36.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brady by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 19.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Brady by 5.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.17 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brady has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

