Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $253,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider John Demaree acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $109,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,051 shares of company stock worth $927,914. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

