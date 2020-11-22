Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $256,000 in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL opened at $15.77 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

